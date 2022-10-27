Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vroom worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vroom in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Vroom in the second quarter valued at $758,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.88 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

