Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 265,357 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,357 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,309,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 861,511 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period.

NYSE:BGR opened at $12.82 on Thursday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

