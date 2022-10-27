BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Position Boosted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,745 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 637.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.5% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

