Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 84,002 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 84,002 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 36.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter valued at about $569,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CEM opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $80,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

