Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,929 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

