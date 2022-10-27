15,800 Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,844,391 shares in the company, valued at $639,976,720.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

ABCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

ABCL opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of -0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $17.93.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Read More

