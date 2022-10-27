Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Public Storage by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $298.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $280.83 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.35.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

