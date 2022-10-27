Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,270 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nocturne Acquisition were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,065,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 14.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 47,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Nocturne Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MBTC stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

