Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 56,859 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,859 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Triumph Group worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of TGI stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $349.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.