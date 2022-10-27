Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 63,256 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,256 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,628,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after purchasing an additional 370,968 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 725,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 238,536 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 979.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 262,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 238,411 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 612,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 180,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 75,103 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0338 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

