Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,815 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.25% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 112.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 3.5 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares in the company, valued at $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

