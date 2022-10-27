Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBCP. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth $533,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth $491,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth $491,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth $2,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Price Performance

TBCP opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

