Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,067 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDNR opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

About Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

