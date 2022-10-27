Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,722 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Marblegate Acquisition worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GATE. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the first quarter worth $359,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Marblegate Acquisition by 34.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition in the first quarter worth $850,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition in the first quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,231,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GATE opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Marblegate Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Marblegate Acquisition Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

