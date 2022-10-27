SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of SportsTek Acquisition worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTK. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SportsTek Acquisition by 84.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 42,185 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SportsTek Acquisition by 29.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 389,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 89,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SportsTek Acquisition by 4,492.7% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 364,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SportsTek Acquisition Stock Performance

SPTK opened at $9.92 on Thursday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

SportsTek Acquisition Profile

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

