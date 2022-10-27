Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BSX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.
Insider Activity
Boston Scientific Price Performance
BSX stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Will Livestream Auctions be the Gamechanger for eBay?
- General Electric May be a Buy in the Right Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.