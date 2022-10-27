Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 202,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 256,075 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,178,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,033,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 993,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 778,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 196,411 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BCX opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

