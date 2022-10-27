Assetmark Inc. Has $7.33 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 118,316.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,464 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTI. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 135.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTI stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18.

