Assetmark Inc. Sells 5,050 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $324,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 13.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at $974,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

