Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 187,076 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 187,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 2,826,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,730,000 after buying an additional 19,186 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 784,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Trading Up 0.1 %

HCIC stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.

