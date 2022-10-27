BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,117 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth about $104,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $137,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BOE opened at $9.21 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $12.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.