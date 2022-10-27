Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT stock opened at $154.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.95.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

