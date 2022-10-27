Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Path Acquisition were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPCO. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Path Acquisition by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 157,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Path Acquisition by 576.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 76,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Golden Path Acquisition Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPCO opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. Golden Path Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

Golden Path Acquisition Profile

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

