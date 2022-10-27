Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 32,000 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.6 %

SON opened at $62.63 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.79%.

SON has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

