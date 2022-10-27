Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 69,915 Shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,915 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jiya Acquisition were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Jiya Acquisition by 312.9% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 639,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 484,939 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Jiya Acquisition by 2.7% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,003,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jiya Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jiya Acquisition by 59,625.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 51,874 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JYAC opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. Jiya Acquisition Corp.

