MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 357,067 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,266 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 78,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $4.27 on Thursday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

