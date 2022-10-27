Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 213,168 FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 213,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of FG Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

FG Merger Stock Performance

NASDAQ FGMC opened at $10.05 on Thursday. FG Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

FG Merger Company Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

