Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $385.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.43 and its 200 day moving average is $444.99. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Company Profile



Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.



