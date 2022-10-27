Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 1,691.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.1 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,001,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

