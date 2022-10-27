FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $238.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.78 and a 200 day moving average of $241.44. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

