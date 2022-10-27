Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TELL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 527.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Stock Performance

TELL stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.93. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Tellurian Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TELL. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

