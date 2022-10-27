Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Spark I were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Spark I by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 823,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44,992 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Spark I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Iron Spark I by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 96,285 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in Iron Spark I by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 256,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 56,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Spark I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Spark I alerts:

Iron Spark I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISAA opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Iron Spark I Announces Dividend

Iron Spark I Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

(Get Rating)

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target business in the consumer brands that are tech-enabled.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Spark I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Spark I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.