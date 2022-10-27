Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ARCK stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Profile

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

