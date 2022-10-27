FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,936 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $76.92 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.68%.

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.37.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

