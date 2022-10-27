Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 203,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Blockchain Moon Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blockchain Moon Acquisition alerts:

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Performance

Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

About Blockchain Moon Acquisition

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.