FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 4,699 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,221,000 after buying an additional 1,553,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,479.0% in the first quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 324,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of CINF opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

