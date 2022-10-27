FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,479 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,145 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,852,000 after purchasing an additional 82,188 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,867,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,912,000 after purchasing an additional 193,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,990,000 after purchasing an additional 161,248 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $167.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.20. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $208.71.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

