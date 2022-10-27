Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 505,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $14,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OPCH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2,435.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after buying an additional 1,224,700 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 65.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after buying an additional 1,055,722 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 317.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after buying an additional 738,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 44.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,246,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,153,000 after buying an additional 694,540 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 173.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 912,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after buying an additional 578,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Option Care Health stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.27. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $64,170.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,343.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $64,170.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,343.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $363,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,416,506.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,003,851 shares of company stock valued at $363,235,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

