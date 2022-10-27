Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,975,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 469,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $94.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $907.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.86 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $549,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,028.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

