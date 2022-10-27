Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 321 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Fair Isaac worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.50.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $447.56 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $531.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $440.96 and its 200 day moving average is $422.47.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

