Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $14,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VAC opened at $145.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.13. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.