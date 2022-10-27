Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 110 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 24.7% during the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 875.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth about $418,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Markel by 34.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 192.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,157.95 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 657.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,166.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1,269.76.

Insider Activity at Markel

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by ($7.65). Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $19.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.