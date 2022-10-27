The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $14,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $138.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

