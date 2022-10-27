Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $749,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,702,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $749,576.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,702,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 318,532 shares of company stock worth $54,747,949 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $149.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.