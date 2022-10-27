Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of XPO Logistics worth $14,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 266,353 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Price Performance

XPO opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.80. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

