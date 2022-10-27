FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,739 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 302,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,702,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,152,000 after acquiring an additional 167,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,274,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,238,000 after acquiring an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $292.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.42 and its 200 day moving average is $264.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.9 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.44.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

