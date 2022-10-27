Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,949 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 8,852 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,476 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,638 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.93.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKAM opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

