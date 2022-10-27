Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of Science Applications International worth $14,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $101.43 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.79.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

