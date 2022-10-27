Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $13,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 472.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after acquiring an additional 793,239 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,719,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,176,000 after acquiring an additional 573,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

