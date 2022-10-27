Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Healthpeak Properties worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after buying an additional 2,510,133 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.4% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,732,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,768,000 after buying an additional 2,227,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after buying an additional 1,479,620 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEAK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

